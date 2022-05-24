Polo will have a Memorial Day Parade on May 28

POLO – The Polo Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and will march west on Mason Street, north on Division Street and finish at Farmount Cemetery. The parade will include the Polo Fire Department, Polo Police Department, Polo American Legions Post 83 and Polo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8455.

The Polo mayor, City Council and veterans are included among the marchers. There also will be a short ceremony at 10 a.m. at Farmount Cemetery after the parade. The ceremony will include a wreath laying by both Polo Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Auxiliary members at the tomb of the unknown soldier. All are welcome to participate in the ceremony.