Section 2 FFA announces new section officer team

ROCHELLE – The Section 2 FFA announced a new section officer team at its April 26 banquet at Rochelle High School.

Officers help with coordinating events around Section 2 and with doing chapter visits for the upcoming school year.

The officers are President Kelton Schwamberger of Amboy, Vice President Emma Dinges of Amboy, Peporter Natalie Pratt of Amboy, Sentinel Megan Seebach of Rochelle, Treasurer Ally Cytrych of Polo and Secretary Bruce Gehrke of Byron.

During the banquet, state winners were recognized and awards were given out for the year’s achievements.