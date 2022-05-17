May 16, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Section 2 FFA announces new section officer team

By Shaw Local News Network
Section 2 FFA new section officer team (left to right): Emma Dinges, Natalie Pratt, Kelton Shwamberger, Bruce Gehrek, Ally Cytrych, and Megan Seebach

Section 2 FFA new section officer team (left to right): Emma Dinges, Natalie Pratt, Kelton Shwamberger, Bruce Gehrek, Ally Cytrych, and Megan Seebach (Photo Provided by Natalie Pratt )

ROCHELLE – The Section 2 FFA announced a new section officer team at its April 26 banquet at Rochelle High School.

Officers help with coordinating events around Section 2 and with doing chapter visits for the upcoming school year.

The officers are President Kelton Schwamberger of Amboy, Vice President Emma Dinges of Amboy, Peporter Natalie Pratt of Amboy, Sentinel Megan Seebach of Rochelle, Treasurer Ally Cytrych of Polo and Secretary Bruce Gehrke of Byron.

During the banquet, state winners were recognized and awards were given out for the year’s achievements.

SVM Community BriefsAmboyPoloByron