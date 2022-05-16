Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA to host 5K run/walk

MOUNT CARROLL – The Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA will host a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. May 21 at YMCA Camp Benson, 16355 Scenic Palisades Road, Mount Carroll. The 5K will also give participants a chance to explore Camp Benson through the grass and gravel trail. The 5K will be sponsored by CGH Medical Center and the community.

The cost to participate in the 5K will be $10 for adults and $15 for families of up to 4 people. After the 5K, participants will be able to explore more of the camp with the Camp Community Day event.

For information or to register, visit wwwsrfymca.org or www.facebook.com/srfymca.