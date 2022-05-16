May 16, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA to host 5K run/walk

By Shaw Local News Network

Edward Ford gets a face full of soap as he exits the end of the slip and slide while enjoying a weekend of camp fun at Camp Benson in Mount Carroll. The YMCA campground will be the site of a 5K race. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

MOUNT CARROLL – The Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA will host a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. May 21 at YMCA Camp Benson, 16355 Scenic Palisades Road, Mount Carroll. The 5K will also give participants a chance to explore Camp Benson through the grass and gravel trail. The 5K will be sponsored by CGH Medical Center and the community.

The cost to participate in the 5K will be $10 for adults and $15 for families of up to 4 people. After the 5K, participants will be able to explore more of the camp with the Camp Community Day event.

For information or to register, visit wwwsrfymca.org or www.facebook.com/srfymca.

SVM Community BriefsSterlingRock FallsMount Carroll