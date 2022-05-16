May 16, 2022
Sauk Valley
Rock Falls Tourism announces upcoming events for 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

A P-51 Mustang sits under the darkening skies in Rock Falls after performing in the ACCA Air Show on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Whiteside County Airport. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls announced upcoming events that it will be hosting for 2022. The upcoming events include:

JUNE

  • Jammin’ On The Rock, 6 to 8 p.m. June 2 at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St. The event will feature local musicians showing off their talent. Food vendors will be available.
  • Food Truck Fridays with concert series from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 10 at RB&W Park. Day Rain band will be performing.
  • Bellson Music Fest, noon to 9:30 p.m. oJune 18 at RB&W Park. A tribute to Louie Bellson with four bands performing. Food vendors will be available.

JULY

  • Independence Day Celebration, 5 to 10 p.m. July 1 at RB&W Park. Problem Child band will be performing. Jaycees Fireworks will shoot off at dusk. Food vendors and other vendors will be available.
  • Jammin’ On The Rock, 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 at RB&W Park. The event will feature local musicians showing off their talent. Food vendors will be available.
  • Food Truck Fridays with concert series from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 8 at RB&W Park. The Sting Ray Band will be performing.
  • Wings Over Whiteside Airshow from July 22 to July 23 at 10950 Hoover Road. The Airshow will be held July 23.

AUGUST

  • Jammin’ On The Rock, 6 to 8 p.m. from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at RB&W Park. The event will feature local musicians showing off their talent. Food vendors will be available.
  • Food Truck Fridays with concert series from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 12 at at RB&W Park. 3 Day Rain band will be performing.

SEPTEMBER

  • Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery, 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at RB&W Park. The gallery will feature new sculptures, music, food and outdoor art gallery.

OCTOBER

  • Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the lumberjack shows and 2 p.m. for the beard contest on Oct. 1 at Selmi’s Farm & Greenhouse, 1206 Dixon Ave.

DECEMBER

  • Holiday Light Display every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December at Centennial Park, 510 E. Eleventh St. Local businesses will light up Centennial Park for the holidays.



