Morrison American Legion to reopen headquarters on Memorial Day

MORRISON – Morrison American Legion Post 328 will reopen with a special ceremony and open on Memorial Day, May 30.

Activities begin with the holiday parade at 10:30 a.m., which heads west on Main Street and north on Genesee to Grove Hill Cemetery.

An address by a keynote speaker, military music, placing of the wreath, the firing of three volleys and the playing of taps will take place at the Legion-VFW Pavilion.

The Morrison Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for the upgrades made to the post’s headquarters.

Pork chop sandwiches, sides, beverages, and desserts will be available during the open house.

For information, visit www.morrisonamericanlegion.org or call 815-310-0333.



