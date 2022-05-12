Bustos votes for additional aid to Ukraine

ROCK ISLAND - U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, whose 17th District includes Whiteside County, voted to help pass bipartisan legislation to provide an additional $40 billion in humanitarian and military assistance in Ukraine.

The $40 billion approved by the U.S. House will be used for urgent and essential resources, including military aid, support for the Ukrainian economy and humanitarian assistance to address the worldwide hunger crisis stemming from Russia’s invasion. The legislation advances to the Senate.

“As Russia continues its assault on the people of Ukraine, the United States has a critical role in defending innocent lives and democracy,” Bustos said.

President Joe Biden signed legislation earlier this week that Bustos also voted for to expedite the process of sending military equipment to Ukraine.