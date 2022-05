SHEFFIELD — The Snapping Turtle hike will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, the next outing by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal.

Hikers are to meet at the bridge near Lock 11, just north of Tiskilwa. Hikers will be shuttled to Lock 6. The hike back is 4.6 miles.

For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org, or call 815-664-2403 or go to www.friends-hennepin-canal.org.