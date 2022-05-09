McCombie backs raising bidding threshold for townships

State Rep. Tony McCombie, Republican of 71st district, helped passed House Bill 4251 to increase the competitive bidding threshold for townships. The intent is to give townships parity with other units of local government.

“Townships are an important part of our local government system and they have been hampered by state statue when it comes to the competitive bidding process,” said McCombie. “This bill idea came from a local constituent serving a township within northwest Illinois. HB4251 will give needed flexibility to townships at a time when costs are continuing to rise across the board.”

The legislation was carried in the Senate by State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) and The Township Officials of Illinois were strong supporters of the legislation, which awaits the governor’s signature.



