Eagle’s Nest Art Group to offer beginners workshop in glassworks

OREGON — Eagle’s Nest Art Group will be offering a beginners workshop in the art of glasswork from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 28 at its Conover Square Mall second-floor studio, 201 N. Third St. The workshop will be open to the public and membership to the Eagle’s Nest Art Group is not required.

Sample of a glass trinket tray (Photo Povided by Marsha Behrens )

Participants in the workshop will be guided by glass artist Valerie Butcher, who will explain the tools and glass types needed to create a 4X4 inch Trinket Tray. Participants must wear closed-toed shoes since they will be nipping, grinding and handling small pieces of glass. The workshop will cost $30 to attend and will include all materials, tools, and the double “firing” of each tray. Participation in the workshop will be limited so that participants will receive individual attention.

Registration for the workshop will end Monday, May 23. To register for the workshop, contact 815-626-1423 or vabutcher@comcast.net.