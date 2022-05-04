Timber Lake Playhouse to hold auditions for summer season

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse will have auditions for high school students to take on roles in musicals that are part of its summer season from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road.

Student technicians are also needed.

Open Call auditions will be for “Escape to Margaritaville,” “Annie,” “Legally Blonde,” and “We Will Rock You.” Participants are allowed to audition for more than one musical. Each show will have a two-week rehearsal and performance period.

Students who wish to audition for the musicals must prepare a 32-measure karaoke version of a song they love to sing. There will also be a dance combination taught during the audition. Technicians should submit a resume and a letter of application stating which shows they would like to work.

Information for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To find out more the dates and info about each production, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.