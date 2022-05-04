CGH Health Foundation to host free health program

STERLING — CGH Health Foundation will hold a free health program called “The Arrest and Reversal of Cardiovascular Diseases with Nutrition: Fact or Fiction?” from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6 on Zoom. The program will be presented by Dr. Caldwell B. Esselstyn Jr.

Esselstyn directs the cardiovascular prevention and reversal program at The Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute and is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease: The Revolutionary, Scientifically Proven, Nutrition Based Cure.”

For more information, call Sherry DeWalt at 815-625-0400, Ext. 5716, or visit the program’s Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3bfoBU58a.