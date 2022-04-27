Registration ongoing for Rock Falls and Sterling garage sales

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls and Sterling Community Garage Sales will be Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.

Anyone in the Sterling and Rock Falls zip codes can participate, organizers say.

Participating sellers that register with the event will appear on a map. Participants in the garage sales will be provided a tip sheet for social distancing and hosting a garage sale. Maps will be available for digital download.

Participants for the garage can register online for $11 at https://www.rockfallschamber.com/garagesales or in person at the Rock Falls Library, 1007 Seventh Ave, Rock Falls, by May 1. After that date a $5 late fee is applied. Registrations won’t be accepted after May 5. Featured ad registration will be available for an extra $10 for participants who want to list items for sale in addition to dot on the map.