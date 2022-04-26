River Valley Cooperative finalizes purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro Ltd

DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Valley Cooperative announced it finalized the purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane and Petro Ltd. on April 15.

The purchase will provide services and products to Carroll, Henry, Lee, Mercer, Rock Island, Jo Daviess, and Whiteside counties in Illinois and Clinton, Cedar, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Muscatine, and Scott counties in Iowa.

The River Valley Cooperative is a full-service agriculture cooperative with its annual revenue approaching $1 billion. River Valley Cooperative offers services and products in energy, grain, feed, and agronomy. River Valley Cooperative has 39 locations with over 300 full-time employees and is owned by more than 3,000 families in the coverage area.



