Photo: Bayer Field Team cleans up discarded tires

Pictured: Bayer Field Team members Charlie Hunter and Luke Phelps. The Bayer Field Team, based out of Rock Falls, is currently working to clean up discarded tires from ditches to help clean up the community during the summer. The main goal of the Bayer Field Team is to grow and produce high quality seed corn for Bayer in Bureau, Lee and Whiteside Counties. Bayer AG is a German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company which provides tailored solutions for farmers to plant, grow and protect their harvests using less land, water and energy. Photo provided by Bayer Field Operations Coordinator Katie Draper. (Photo Provided)