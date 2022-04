DIXON- The Lee County Republican Central Committee will host its 2022 Republican Candidate Meet and Greet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. The event is free and open to the public and to all Republican Candidates.

Attendees will be able to meet and get to know the Republican Candidates for the upcoming Lee County election’s for the 2022 primary elections.