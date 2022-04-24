Timber Lake Playhouse opening 61st season with ‘Escape to Margaritaville’

MOUNT CARROLL – The Timber Lake Playhouse will open its 61st season with the regional premiere of the musical “Escape to Margaritaville,” which runs June 2 to 12 at the Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road.

“Escape to Margaritaville,” created by Jimmy Buffett, is a musical-comedy featuring both original songs and most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

The rest of the summer performance schedule and their Thursday openers:

“Lend Me a Tenor” June 16; ”Annie” June 30; ”Legally Blonde the Musical” July 14; ”Nunsense” July 28 and

”We Will Rock You” Aug. 11

The fall schedule will include “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” in September and “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” in December.

Timber Lake Playhouse’s concerts, youth productions, educational programs, and special events can be seen online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. Subscription tickets to see all six summer productions are available for $150. Individual tickets are also on sale. Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and $25 for students and children. Subscriptions or individual tickets may be bought in person at the playhouse. Phone sales are available at 815-244-2035, and online purchases will be available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.