Conspiracy trial in Lincoln’s death is subject of program at Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society

DIXON — Retired history instructor Ronald H. Koehn and his wife, Connie, will present a digital slideshow program on the manhunt and subsequent conspiracy trial about the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

The program will be 7 p.m. April 25 at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave.

Koehn will focus on the military commission formed by the secretary of war to try the eight accused of conspiring with the assassin, James Wilkes Booth, who was killed during a standoff with federal troops.

Koehn has a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in history from Illinois State University. He taught at Fulton High School from 1974 until 2003.