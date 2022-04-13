Tri County Gun Club hosting open house

POLO – The Tri County Gun Club of Polo will be having an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at the Tri County Gun Club, 3441 S Brookville Road. The open house is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to try 10 different shooting sports. All shooting ranges will be open with a range officer or instructor in charge. An NRA Women On Target Class, will be offered by Tri-County Woman of Caliber. Twenty seats are available each day for the class. There will also be door and raffle prizes and two food vendors available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. For information and raffle tickets, go to www.tcgc.net.