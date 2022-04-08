73rd Phidian Art Show announces 2022 award recipients

DIXON — The 73rd Phidian Art Show announced the recipients of the show’s awards.

The Phidian Art Show gave out over $3,500 in cash awards given by many local businesses and individuals.

The Myrtle Walgreen Memorial Award for best of show went to Matt Jagitsch of Sterling for his artwork, “Leonardo.”

Other award recipients:





Matt Jagitsch's "Leonardo" was selected as the signature piece for the Phidian Art Show, which opens Friday at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

-Roger Brown & Iva L. Gamel Memorial Award for best American scene: Jim Hey, “Grand Detour Fireworks”

-Robert Crowson Memorial Award: Shirley Guay, “Body and Soul”

-Phidian Past Presidents’ Award (chosen by a small group of past presidents): Becky Hage, “Pieces of Me”

-Myra Nichols Memorial Award: Ben “Bengji” Perez, “Untitled”

-Lucile Warner Memorial Award: Betty Higby, “Sound of Silence”

-LeSage Memorial Award for realistic style: Jim Hey, “Evening Stroll in Venice”

-Sauk Valley Bank Award for best oil: Perry Paliga, “Des Plaines River Valley”

-Ann Roe Memorial Award Pen, Pencil, and Ink: Dan Bowman, “Hungry Packer Lake”

-Beverly Weber Memorial Award: Elizabeth Jahn, “Ribbons”

-Caryl Crawford Fleming Memorial Award for best nature subject: Betty Predmore, “Iris Dance”

-Ruth Wood Davis Memorial Award for best watercolor: Craig Carpenter, “Flipping Seasons at Wade’s Field”

-Roxy Hey Memorial Award for best floral art: Karen Tucker, “Red Dahlia”

-Mary Helen “Mame” Cooper Memorial Award: Jan Harvey, “Along the Creek”

-Dixon Telegraph Award: Philip Atilano, “Charles”

-KSB Hospital Award: Kitto, “Sofia”

-Marie L Helin Memorial Award for creativity: London Baker, “Vision”

-Ronald Reagan Presidental Award for best regional scene: Dale Tulk, “Put Me in Coach!”

-The Next Picture Show Award: #65 Laura Brown, “Cormorant Lunge”

-Mary DeFrancisco Memorial Award Honorable Mention: Joy Meyer, “Tertiary”

-Mary DeFrancisco Memorial Award Honorable Mention: Michael Moreth, “Untitled”

-Mary DeFrancisco Memorial Award Honorable Mention: Bonny Brown, “Sunflower Tea”

The Art Show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, April 22 at The Next Picture Show art gallery, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Patrons who visit the art show still have the opportunity to choose the Agnes Ferguson Memorial “People’s Choice Award” by voting for their favorite entry during the gallery’s business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.





The Phidian Art Show hands out over 20 cash awards. The 71 entries in this years show is about what was submitted the last time the show was held in 2019. Due to lingering COVID concerns, there will be no awards ceremony but an art opening will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)