Dr. Thomas King joins CGH Medical Center board of directors

STERLING — Thomas King, a vascular and endovascular surgeon, was added to the CGH Medical Center board of directors.

King was selected by his colleagues, then appointed and confirmed by Sterling’s mayor and city council to finish out the term vacated by Dr. Thomas McGlone, who recently retired.

King received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, New York, and his bachelor’s of science from Montclair State University in New Jersey.

King completed his general surgery residency at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Michigan and finished his vascular surgery fellowships at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Michigan and the Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

King has been a physician at CGH Medical Center since 2014.