Dixon American Legion hosting lasagna and fish dinner

DIXON- The Dixon American legion will be hosting a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St. Dinner will cost $12 per serving and proceeds will go towards benefiting the Legions charitable programs. The dinner will include attendees choice of lasagna with garlic bread, or baked/fried cod with french fries or baked potato including vegetable and roll. All dinners will come with a salad and dessert. Please call 815-284-2003 this week to reserve your choice of meal, whether carry-out or dine-in.