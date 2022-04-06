April 07, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Dixon American Legion hosting lasagna and fish dinner

By Shaw Local News Network

The color guard of the American Legion in Dixon stand at attention in an undated file photo. (Alex T)

DIXON- The Dixon American legion will be hosting a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St. Dinner will cost $12 per serving and proceeds will go towards benefiting the Legions charitable programs. The dinner will include attendees choice of lasagna with garlic bread, or baked/fried cod with french fries or baked potato including vegetable and roll. All dinners will come with a salad and dessert. Please call 815-284-2003 this week to reserve your choice of meal, whether carry-out or dine-in.

SVM Community Briefs