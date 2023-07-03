Marshall-Putnam Fair seeks help updating its museum

The Marshall-Putnam Fair is seeking help from the local community to put together this year’s Marshall-Putnam Fair Museum.

The organization wants to change the displays and are looking to tell the story about the work and creation of what goes into holding the annual fair.

There are several past community members who have passed and the organization is hoping their families would be interested in putting together a display for a table.

This year’s museum will be called ”Remembering Those who Helped to Build our Fair Memories of Yesteryear.”

For information or to volunteer, call Brandi Lequia at 309-238-3939.