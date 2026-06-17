Eye On Illinois: After happy news releases comes the work of delivering state funding

It’s not exactly a “best of times, worst of times” situation, but two recent Capitol News Illinois headlines offer a useful contrast.

June 12: Illinois distributes first $25M to local pharmacies to help them compete.”

June 15: “Illinois lawmakers seek to streamline contracting for service providers.”

Lawmakers passed the Prescription Drug Affordability Act last year. That created a fee structure affecting pharmacy benefit managers, generating enough revenue to give $56,892 in grants to 434 independent pharmacies to support operations, expand hours and offer services like delivery and remote consultations. Recipients are in 252 cities across 94 counties.

Obviously, folks are happy to get the money. Joy is considerably less evident in the second story, which focuses on human services agencies that contract with the state and report significant payment delays or lag time in even getting contract renewals finalized before the start of the fiscal year.

Circumstances are nowhere near as dire as last decade’s two-year budget impasse, where the state’s bill backlog cleared $16 billion, but the frustration is justifiable for people who are trying to provide for clients. A 2023 contractor survey shed light on the situation, noting disparate impact on smaller contractors already running on tighter budgets.

The contradiction reminds us that there’s a large gap between the accomplishment of a grant award and the optimistic news release from a lawmaker who “secured the funding” and the day the check actually clears and concrete plans can take effect.

It’s become commonplace to note the red-flag phrase “subject to appropriations” indicates a passed proposal comes with strings attached, but administrative delays can cause their own loose ends often ignored in pursuit of the next positive headline.

That said, credit for the recent passage of House Bill 4340, which clarifies agencies must submit vouchers to the comptroller within 30 calendar days of getting a contractor’s invoice or bill and stipulates the state will issue contracts at least 60 days before the fiscal year starts or 60 days after accepting required documentation.

State Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, sponsored that bill and noted the state can’t just pass out money, placing focus on “the integrity and the transparency and the responsibility that we have as a state to make sure that taxpayer money going out the door, goes out in an appropriate way.”

The hope is HB 4340 strikes the intended balance between those concerns and “maintaining convenience and participation on the part of the organizations,” Halpin said.

Legislators wouldn’t have enacted such grants or established funding partnerships without a sincere hope of realizing the end goals the money is supposed to serve. But good government requires diligence and time, meaning it takes real work to keep the front-end happiness a reality for recipients.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.