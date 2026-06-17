Summer school, activities canceled due to weather

A file photo of two school busses, with students getting on.

Several Kankakee area schools have announced early closures or cancelations Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for today, with a flood watch remaining in effect until 9 p.m. for portions of Illinois including Kankakee County.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53

The Bourbonnais Elementary School District announced shortly after 9 a.m. that summer school would be dismissing immediately due to the impending severe weather.

Kankakee School District 111

Kankakee School District announced that all summer learning activities, sports and programs would be dismissed at 11 a.m. to help ensure students and staff can get home safely before the severe weather arrives.

Food Services will provide grab-and-go lunches for all students participating in summer learning and summer programs.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

Due to anticipated inclement weather, BBCHS will close at noon today.

All activities, camps, athletic events and other programs scheduled after noon have been cancelled.

St. Anne Unit District 24

Due to predicted severe weather, St. Anne School District has cancelled the basketball open gym and lifting and cheerleading activities.

Bishop McNamara Catholic School

Due to impending dangerous weather in the forecast for the region, all school events are canceled for Wednesday beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing for the remainder of the day.

The Freshman Kick Off event has been rescheduled for Thursday. Coaches will be in contact regarding any athletic events.

Kankakee Community College

Due to the severe weather forecast, Kankakee Community College classes will be canceled and facilities will close beginning at noon.

This includes classes at all extension centers.