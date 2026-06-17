Joliet man charged with child sex abuse materials possession

Jerrell Gonzalez (Photo provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Joliet man has been charged with possession of child sex abuse materials and a judge granted him pretrial release on Tuesday.

About 9:40 a.m. June 15, Jerrell Gonzalez, 25, was taken to the Will County jail on seven charges of possession of child sex abuse materials.

The investigation that led to Gonzalez’s arrest began Aug. 26, 2025, when the Will County Sheriff’s Office reviewed a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The tip was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 3, 2025 from Discord, an online communication platform, police said.

Sheriff’s detectives learned of additional tips from Discord and Snapchat that were linked to the primary tip, police said.

Detectives executed search warrants to Discord and Snapchat and subpoenaed various providers, police said.

Gonzalez was identified as the suspect, police said.

On April 9, detectives executed a search warrant for Gonzalez’s residence, which is in Plainfield Township but within the city limits of Joliet.

Detectives seized several electronic devices belonging to Gonzalez and found about 13 images of child sex abuse materials, police said.

At June 16, Gonzalez surrendered himself at the sheriff’s office without incident, police said.

A Will County judge denied a state petition to keep Gonzalez in jail during a court hearing on Tuesday. As a condition of release, Gonzalez must have no contact with any minor.