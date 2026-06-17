Plainfield car wash damaged in ‘suspicious’ fire; damage estimated at $200,000

An early morning fire at a car wash in the 24000 block of West 135th Street in Plainfield on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 is being labeled as suspicious, according to the Plainfield Fire Protection District. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A fire at a Plainfield car wash business caused about $200,000 damage to the building early Wednesday morning.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District was dispatched at 3 a.m. for a fire at a car wash business in the 24000 block of west 135th Street in Plainfield.

First responding fire crews saw smoke coming from the building, and the fire was upgraded to a working structure fire, prompting a full response from additional Plainfield units and neighboring mutual aid agencies, a news release from Plainfield Fire Protection District.

Fire crews quickly located and extinguished the fire within an office area of the building, and no one was found inside, the fire district said.

Crews did locate one cat, who was safely removed from the building. The cat was transferred to the custody of the Plainfield Police Department and is being cared for pending notification of the property owner, the fire district said.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

Preliminary estimates place the damage to the building at approximately $200,000, and the Plainfield Building Department has deemed it unsafe for occupancy, the fire district said.

“The cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious and remains under active investigation,” the fire district said in the release.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Plainfield Fire Protection District Fire Investigators, Plainfield Police Department, MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the fire district.

Plainfield was assisted on scene by the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Village of Plainfield Building Department, Plainfield Police Department, ComEd, and Nicor Gas.

Additional station coverage during the incident was provided by the Troy Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, Montgomery Fire Protection District, and the Romeoville Fire Department.