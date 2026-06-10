Eye On Illinois: Advocacy groups aren’t responsible for the big picture – and act accordingly

One headline, at least three possible discussion topics.

From Capitol News Illinois Friday: “Gov. JB Pritzker suspends tax breaks for data center, urges more discussion.”

The first option is balancing facts and quotes from Maggie Daugherty’s reporting (tinyurl.com/CNIdatapause) against Jessie Molloy’s weekend Shaw Local story “Illinois data center fight escalates as state regulation fails and communities push back.“

A second is considering Pritzker’s action in the context of WGLT-FM’s Friday headline: “Trump administration blocks wind farm development in Illinois and across the nation” (tinyurl.com/WGLTwindfarms) to explore questions of executive authority versus local control.

Here, we’ll stick with the third: using the pause as a reminder that in government, special interest groups should always be expected to fully advocate for their own interests.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association released a statement Friday opposing the pause, with President/CEO Mark Denzler acknowledging “balanced regulations are important” but expressing concern about “risking growth, job creation and the next generation of technological breakthroughs” as well as “any policy framework that would inadvertently harm large manufacturers that use large amounts of energy and water to produce the goods that are a part of our everyday lives and help drive our economy.”

CNI said Climate Jobs Illinois and Illinois AFL-CIO organizers issued a joint statement predicting the pause would “send billions of dollars in investment and thousands of union jobs to Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio – states that sit on the same electrical grid, where those data centers will be built anyway, just without Illinois workers protected by nationally leading labor standards and without the clean energy requirements we’ve collaboratively fought to establish here.”

This is how it should be: these organizations have state purposes and Pritzker’s pause runs counter to those goals. And whether these or other groups align with the governor politically on other issues is and should be irrelevant when that runs headlong into a disagreement.

Similar scenarios play out throughout the year, but especially during the state budgeting process. My inbox was full of releases from groups that typically lean left but had plenty to say about the General Assembly’s funding commitments for certain priorities, notably K-12 and higher education.

Or there’s the strange bedfellows issue of nuclear generation legislation. A few years back, it was pretty easy to find a “Pritzker Sucks” sign in the same yard as a “Save the Nuclear Plants” placard. Those voters only got their desired outcome through red-district legislators collaborating with the ruling Democrats.

In short, it’s not a special interest group’s job to see the big picture. We reserve that challenge for those in elected office who must blend competing concerns into functioning governments.

Much easier written than done, but it’s the job they sought and won.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.