Historic Highlights: O’Neill was Illinois’ first female state legislator

Like most states, politics in Illinois through the early 20th century were male-dominated. But when women gained the right to vote in Illinois in 1913 and nationwide in 1920, more women ran for office.

Among them was Lottie Holman O’Neill, who became Illinois’ first female state legislator in 1922.

Born on Nov. 7, 1878, in the Pike County town of Barry, O’Neill grew up on a farm, received her early education in rural schools, and moved to Chicago after earning a business degree. She married businessman William O’Neill in 1904 and, four years later, moved to suburban Downers Grove.

Despite recent reforms, opportunities for women were still limited in that era, but Holman made the most of it. She was deeply interested in politics and current affairs, particularly voting rights, and was an active member of the League of Women Voters. It was one of many organizations in which Holman gained knowledge and expertise.

One of her political heroes was Jeanette Rankin, a Montana activist who became the first woman elected to Congress in 1916. Four years later, with the encouragement of her husband, O’Neill ran for a seat in the 41st District and won the election on her 44th birthday.

Lottie Homan O'Neill became Illinois’ first female state legislator in 1922. (Public domain photo)

Her election caused a minor issue in the Illinois Capitol, which had no women’s restroom on the third floor, where the House and Senate chambers are located. More than 1,000 women attended her swearing-in. In the House, she was an advocate for parks, schools, women’s work rights, and disabled children.

Within a few years, several other women had followed Holman into Illinois political office. In 1924, Florence Fifer Bohrer, the daughter of former Gov. Joseph Fifer, became the first woman elected to the Illinois State Senate. A Republican from McLean County, Bohrer served for four terms.

In 1922, Winifred Mason Huck became the first woman from Illinois to hold Congressional office when she won a special election to fill the unexpired term of her late father, longtime Rep. and Sen. William Mason.

A journalist who advocated pacifist measures, Huck tried unsuccessfully to gain the Republican nomination for reelection, as well as for another vacant Congressional seat later in 1923. Her few weeks in Washington were her only public office.

Six years later, Ruth Hanna McCormick became the first Illinois woman to win a statewide election when she won an at-large Congressional seat as a Republican. The daughter of powerful U.S. Sen. Mark Hanna of Ohio and the widow of U.S. Sen. Joseph Medill McCormick, she operated a dairy farm and published newspapers in the Rockford area.

McCormick then ran for U.S. Senate in 1930, routing incumbent Charles Deneen in the primary before falling to Democrat James Hamilton Lewis in the general election.

O’Neill stayed around longer than any of them. She spent nearly 40 years in the General Assembly, broken only by an unsuccessful primary bid for state senator in 1930. Later that year, she ran for the U.S. Senate as an independent, backed by the Anti-Saloon League.

Lottie Holman O'Neill was the first woman to be elected to the Illinois House of Representatives. (Public Domain photo)

In all, O’Neill won election to 13 terms in the Illinois House. A devoted conservative, she opposed the popular New Deal programs of Franklin D. Roosevelt, but managed to win reelection throughout the 1930s, a dominant era for Democrats.

In 1950, O’Neill was elected to the Illinois Senate, this time on her 72nd birthday, and maintained her conservative beliefs, speaking out against the United Nations, the federal income tax, and state and federal spending and regulations.

She successfully backed a measure that required eighth grade students in Illinois to pass a proficiency exam on the Constitution.

A delegate to the 1956 Republican National Convention, her peers referred to her as the “conscience of the Senate.” She was never afraid to call out fellow members for hypocrisy, selfishness or selling out principles.

Despite her political success, O’Neill enjoyed a relatively calm home life. In 1930, a Pennsylvania newspaper reported that her husband was a businessman “of moderate means” and that she kept house for her two “bachelor sons,” who had taken over the family business.

That paper further described the O’Neill home in Downers Grove as “comfortable, though not pretentious.”

A statue of Lottie Holman O'Neill stands in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. O'Neill was the first woman elected to serve in the Illinois legislature. (Library of Congress photo)

O’Neill retired from the Senate in 1963 at age 84, ending a remarkable four-decade run in Springfield. At the time, she was the longest-serving female elected official in the nation. O’Neill died on Feb. 17, 1967.

She was buried in her adopted hometown of Downers Grove, where a middle school is named in her honor. A statue of O’Neill was dedicated in the rotunda of the Illinois State Capitol building in 1976.

• Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.