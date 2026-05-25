United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats meal program to begin June 3

The BorgWarner Team volunteered with the United Way of Lee County's Summer Eats meal program in 2025. (Photo provided by Ashley Richter)

United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats Meal Program, providing free grab-and-go meals to children and teens throughout Lee County while school is out of session this summer, will begin June 3.

The 10-week program will run through Aug. 5, with meal distribution taking place each Wednesday. Each child will receive three free grab-and-go meals per week to help provide food access during the summer months. No registration or ID is required to participate.

“Summer can be a difficult time for families who rely on school meals during the academic year,” Executive Director Ashley Richter said. “Our goal is to help ensure local children continue to have access to meals throughout the summer in a simple, accessible, and welcoming way.”

Meals will be available for pickup on Wednesdays from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the following Dixon locations:

Old Lincoln School

St. Paul Lutheran Church

Vaile Park Splash Pad

Wooden Wonderland

Dixon High School

Jefferson School

Washington School

In partnership with local libraries, meals will also be available on Wednesdays during regular library hours at:

Amboy Public Library

Ashton Public Library

Dixon Public Library

Franklin Grove Public Library

Paw Paw Public Library

United Way is also currently seeking volunteers to help pack and distribute meals throughout the summer program. Community members interested in volunteering can sign up through the organization’s website at www.unitedwayofleecounty.org.

In addition, monetary donations are being accepted to help support the Summer Eats Meal Program and ensure meals remain available to local children all summer long. Donations can be mailed to United Way of Lee County, Box 382, Dixon, IL 61021.

For more information about the Summer Eats Meal Program, volunteer opportunities, or ways to donate, visit unitedwayofleecounty.org.