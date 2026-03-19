Eye On Illinois: Does a ticket-topping rematch again suit the governor’s goals?

JB Pritzker got what he wanted.

That’s what I wrote in June 2022 after then-state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, won a crowded primary for the right to challenge the incumbent governor’s first re-election bid. It also was the accepted analysis: Pritzker helped funnel money toward ads questioning the conservative credentials of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. The rest of the field followed suit, and – this part is important but often overlooked – voters widely agreed.

“Whatever you might feel about Bailey’s politics, he has an undeniable authenticity that connects with voters,” I wrote then. “He comes across as more concerned about his own convictions than what might be politically expedient, an increasingly rare quality among modern elected officials of any party.”

Still, the electoral odds looked long and proved insurmountable. I’m not in the predictions game, but if 2026 turnout matches 2022, Bailey can only prevail by convincing a lot of folks to switch sides.

Bailey’s been targeting Pritzker since 2020. Has he amassed sufficient momentum?

TELL YOUR STORY: The state museum is collecting Illinoisans’ family stories as part of upcoming celebrations tied to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“The museum is seeking stories that have been told and retold within families over time,” according to a news release. “Participants can submit their stories by visiting (illinoisstatemuseum.org) and completing a short survey. All stories are welcome, whether they happened last week or 200 years ago, involve a major historical event or reflect an everyday moment.”

Suggested topics include:

– Why you or an ancestor first came to Illinois;

– Memories of life in older times;

– Stories a parent or grandparent frequently shared; and

– Recounting how family members met or fell in love.

The project is part of an effort to highlight Illinois as a “Land of Stories.”

MADE IN ILLINOIS: Every winter, I spotlight possible holiday gift items with a Prairie State flavor. The spirit returns in midwinter, when the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association begins its annual tournament to crown “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.” The 2025 champion was an aerial firefighting helicopter refill pump, a product of MTH Pumps in Plano.

Past winners include a Komatsu mining truck with a 400-ton capacity (2024), Rosenberg Space Habitat, from Ingersoll Machine Tools (2023), Rivian R1T electric truck (2022), a Termico Technologies self-regulating traffic signal heater (2021) and Caterpillar’s 797F mining vehicle (2020), then the world’s largest mechanical truck.

There were more than 250 nominees last year. Earlier this year, the IMA accepted nominations through makersmadnessil.com. Preliminary voting runs through March 22, and the top 16 voting starts March 24. This year, there also is a round of eight (March 31-April 5), a final four (April 7-12), and the winner is announced April 15.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.