La Salle County grand jury: May 5, 2026

A La Salle County grand Jury convened on Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Armaun Williams, 28, of Yorkville (aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm)

Jacob A. Doonan, 31, of Ladd (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Alontae M. Hall, 19, of Galesburg (unlawful possession of a firearm without FOID ID)

Christy L. Bartosik, 46, of Marseilles (two counts of aggravateDUIUI; driving while revoked)

Hugo A. Serrato, 31, of La Salle (two counts of domestic battery)

Johnathen W. Campbell, 26, of Grand Ridge (residential burglary)

Justine N. Coleman, 35, of La Salle (three counts of aggravated battery)

Brandon P. Dorman, 33, of Rock Island (retail theft)

Michael Hampton $1, 24, of Peru (domestic battery)

Ruddy Gutierrez, 47, of La Salle (two counts of aggravated DUI; driving while revoked; aggravated fleeing and eluding)

Angel R. Martinez, 36, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Jeremy J. Seroka, 36, of Streator (possession of a weapon by felon; unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

James C. Shiflet, 32, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Heather M. Green, 36, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Cody J. Bratten, 33, of Britt, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Casey J. Nagle, 41, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Donald C. Donnelly, 51, of Streator (two counts of aggravated DUI)

Christian A. Biggins, 44, of Ottawa (violation of the sex offender registry)

Aaron C. Haskins, 50, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated battery)

Dwayne K. Johnson, 38, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Peter F. Benavides, 45, of Ottawa (aggravated battery)

Joshua C. Beckham, 29, of Ottawa (aggravated battery, two counts of mob action)

Jordan A. Girard, 34, of Ottawa (aggravated battery, two counts of mob action)

Matthew M. Dissell, 35, of Ottawa (failure to register as a sex offender)