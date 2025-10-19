Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Verena’s venison chili recipe

This is Lovina’s daughter, Verena, writing. It is such a beautiful Monday evening. The leaves are changing color more and more. It is always such a beautiful view once the leaves change to such pretty colors.

Fall used to be my favorite season, and I would love to rake up the leaves. But with me being disabled, it became too much for me to handle as I grew older. I’m thankful I can now use a leaf blower and still go out there to help gather up the leaves. It is something I enjoy. I do not care for the stink bugs and lady bugs, and that also comes with fall, since the beans were cut across the road from us, but so be it. That is a very small thing to worry about. Haha!

Summer became my favorite season once my muscles started to weaken more. I discovered it was easier to get around in the warmer weather. I still enjoy the snow, but I feel cooped up when I can’t go outside. Especially when there is a lot of snow on the ground, although it does look pretty. But I do look forward to putting together puzzles and sitting by the kitchen table, sipping on hot chocolate while Daniel Ray sips on his coffee during the cold winter months. Sitting here writing this is just another reminder to myself that life is really what you make it.

I now have the laundry folded and ready to put away. Laundry is one of the jobs I am not thrilled about, and one of the jobs that is never-ending. Haha! Also, the same as dishes, but washing the dishes is a job I do not mind. Many times, Daniel Ray will fold the laundry for me, but today was not one of those times. He had other jobs to attend to once he was home from work. Daniel Ray is on three days as of right now at the RV factory. Thursday and Friday, he works at the buggy shop for another Amish man in this community. As of right now, he is learning how to build open cruiser seats. He enjoys the work so far.

Daniel Ray and I butchered two deer on Saturday. Daniel Ray’s parents came to help us. We were so glad for their help. Daniel Ray’s siblings Anna, age 13, William, age 8, and Alvin, age 6, came along as well. We canned 14 quarts of deer burger and got 14.5-quart bags of deer burger for the freezer. Daniel Ray wants to make deer jerky this week or sometime. I’m hoping Daniel Ray or I will get another deer soon because I would like to can deer chunks. Sister Liz said that she canned them and put beef flavoring in, and it tastes not much different from beef chunks that way. I’m excited to try it. We plan to go over to sister Liz and her husband Tim again this week sometime, so I can try my luck at hunting again. So far, I haven’t had a chance at a deer, but Daniel Ray shot two already out of his sister Susan and her husband Ervin’s property.

We now have our buggy back; it was getting fixed. Daniel Ray was getting around on his bike, and I was driving the EWheels. The EWheels is a bigger mobility scooter and more road-ready. I have a small trailer I can hook behind it and put my scooter on. We got around like that a lot this summer. It makes it so nice for me because I can go with Daniel Ray when he goes on a bike ride. I know mine isn’t a bike, but it feels pretty close.

It was nice to have our buggy back to go to church on Sunday because it was chilly and very foggy. The buggy lights are much brighter than the EWheels or bike lights. We have a heater in our buggy, and it makes it nice and cozy for a horse and buggy ride.

Well, you all take care and God’s blessings to you!

Venison Chili recipe

3 pounds lean venison

1 small onion, chopped

1 quart kidney beans, cooked

Brown sugar to taste if desired

1 to 1 1/2 tablespoon chili powder

1 quart pasta sauce

4 quarts tomato juice

1 quart water

Brown venison burger and onion. Add all remaining ingredients and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. If desired, this can be processed in a pressure cooker according to its directions. Makes 10-14 pints.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.