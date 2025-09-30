Eye On Illinois: School officials looking for input on improving math education

While it’s important for as many people as possible to become informed and involved voters, those trips to the ballot box are only one way the average Illinoisan can influence government.

Another presents itself over the next two months as the State Board of Education conducts seven in-person and one online listening session to continue the process of improving the way our public schools teach math.

A branding expert might’ve encouraged something with a little more pizzazz than what ISBE calls the Illinois Comprehensive Numeracy Plan, but the agency is proud of its success with a literacy effort kicked off three years ago and appears to be running the same playbook.

Those seeking a deep dive should begin by reviewing the slides from a June 3 Numeracy Summit (tinyurl.com/ILNumeracySummit), 182 pages that summarize a daylong meeting under the operating theme that numeracy (defined as applying math to real-world contexts) comes from fluency (the computation and manipulation of numbers).

It all boils down to – at least in the view of this English major who can’t help his sons with their math homework once they reach middle school – finding the best ways to teach the most kids.

“Every student deserves the confidence that comes from strong math skills,” said Tony Sanders, the state superintendent, in a memo announcing the feedback sessions. “Numeracy – like literacy – equips students to think critically, solve problems and make informed decisions in daily life. The Comprehensive Numeracy Plan will give educators the evidence-based tools they need to help students succeed, and it will ensure that every child in Illinois has access to high-quality math instruction.”

The in-person sessions are in Springfield, Naperville, Rockford, Urbana, Edwardsville, Carbondale and Chicago. Information on where and when, along with how to register, is available at tinyurl.com/ISBEListeningSessions. While it’s safe to assume the participation pool will in large part be people already within the school system, the meetings are open to anyone.

If going in person or sitting through the online presentation isn’t your thing, it’s enough to know the effort is underway. Take time to send an email to your local school board members to see if they’re participating and encourage them to provide a summary of their findings at an upcoming local meeting. If you’ve got something to add, pass it along to whoever from your district will participate.

This topic isn’t the flashiest or most controversial, but that’s exactly the point: a lot of public service work is people who believe in their mission just trying to improve the way they deliver on their goals. Communicating about these seemingly mundane issues is a stress-free way to exercise your influence as a taxpayer and a window to the passions of public servants.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.