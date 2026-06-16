NCI ARTworks honors Emerging Artists Exhibition winners

Artwork drawn by Yijing (Larissa) Zhang, a senior at St. Bede Academy, was on display during the 9th annual NCI Artworks Mad Hatter Ball on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at the Westclox Event Center in Peru. Zhang, has studied art since she was 4 years old and enjoys photography as well as playing the pipa. (Scott Anderson)

NCI ARTworks announced the winners of the juried art exhibition at the June 12 opening reception for the Emerging Artists of the Illinois Valley at NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru.

Over 50 artists from throughout the Illinois Valley submitted art pieces. This unique exhibition is a collaboration between the IVCC art department and NCI ARTworks. Paula Guttilla, Corey Willet, and Shannon Slaight judged the art pieces.

Ariana Benitez was awarded Best in Show for the Mixed Media piece titled “Present Memory.”

Other awards presented at the show:

1st in Drawing: Taylor Kramer

2nd in Drawing: Carol Crane

3rd in Drawing: Mary Jean Dzurisin

Honorable Mention in Drawing: Brian Taylor

1st in Digital: Courtney Bailey

2nd in Digital: Lorena Malm

1st in Acrylic: Nat Glynn

2nd in Acrylic: Paulina Martinex-Gonzalez

3rd in Acrylic: Gretchen Hauger

Honorable Mention in Acrylic: Aubry Elizabeth Siebert

1st in Oil: Samantha Blaskiewicz

2nd in Oil: Nat Glynn

3rd in Oil: Maria Reinert

Honorable Mention in Oil: Courtney Bailey

1st in Watercolor: Terri Ellinger

2nd in Watercolor: Tammy Hudson-Duckworth

3rd in Watercolor: Kimberly Voss

Honorable Mention in Watercolor: Mary Jean Dzurisin

1st in Sculpture: Susan O’Shaughnessy

2nd in Sculpture: Gina LaMonica

3rd in Sculpture: Kimberly Beebee

Honorable Mention in Sculpture: Resa Remus-Stariha

1st in Photography: MaKade Rios

2nd in Photography: Kayla Greenwell

3rd in Photography: Stephanie Reeder

Honorable Mention in Photography: Kate Reed

1st in Mixed Media: Ariana Benitez

2nd in Mixed Media: Aubrey Elizabeth Siebert

3rd in Mixed Media: Yesenia Valle

Honorable Mention in Mixed Media: Julia C. Johnson

Visit the NCI ARTworks gallery to see all of the amazing works of art. The gallery is usually open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 1-4. To double-check our hours, email outreach@nciartworks.com or call 815-310-5769.