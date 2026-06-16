NCI ARTworks honors Emerging Artists Exhibition winners

NCI ARTworks announced the winners of the juried art exhibition at the June 12 opening reception for the Emerging Artists of the Illinois Valley at NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru.
Over 50 artists from throughout the Illinois Valley submitted art pieces. This unique exhibition is a collaboration between the IVCC art department and NCI ARTworks. Paula Guttilla, Corey Willet, and Shannon Slaight judged the art pieces.
Ariana Benitez was awarded Best in Show for the Mixed Media piece titled “Present Memory.”
Other awards presented at the show:
1st in Drawing: Taylor Kramer
2nd in Drawing: Carol Crane
3rd in Drawing: Mary Jean Dzurisin
Honorable Mention in Drawing: Brian Taylor
1st in Digital: Courtney Bailey
2nd in Digital: Lorena Malm
1st in Acrylic: Nat Glynn
2nd in Acrylic: Paulina Martinex-Gonzalez
3rd in Acrylic: Gretchen Hauger
Honorable Mention in Acrylic: Aubry Elizabeth Siebert
1st in Oil: Samantha Blaskiewicz
2nd in Oil: Nat Glynn
3rd in Oil: Maria Reinert
Honorable Mention in Oil: Courtney Bailey
1st in Watercolor: Terri Ellinger
2nd in Watercolor: Tammy Hudson-Duckworth
3rd in Watercolor: Kimberly Voss
Honorable Mention in Watercolor: Mary Jean Dzurisin
1st in Sculpture: Susan O’Shaughnessy
2nd in Sculpture: Gina LaMonica
3rd in Sculpture: Kimberly Beebee
Honorable Mention in Sculpture: Resa Remus-Stariha
1st in Photography: MaKade Rios
2nd in Photography: Kayla Greenwell
3rd in Photography: Stephanie Reeder
Honorable Mention in Photography: Kate Reed
1st in Mixed Media: Ariana Benitez
2nd in Mixed Media: Aubrey Elizabeth Siebert
3rd in Mixed Media: Yesenia Valle
Honorable Mention in Mixed Media: Julia C. Johnson
Visit the NCI ARTworks gallery to see all of the amazing works of art. The gallery is usually open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 1-4. To double-check our hours, email outreach@nciartworks.com or call 815-310-5769.