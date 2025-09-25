Illinois developing plan to improve math education

Teacher Jenna Maierhofer writes a math problem on the chalkboard on last March at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

State education officials are seeking input on a plan establishing a blueprint for strengthening mathematics learning and helping students improve their skills.

The Illinois State Board of Education will conduct a series of listening sessions across the state to gather feedback on the first draft of the Illinois Comprehensive Numeracy Plan, which will provide guidance to support educators, schools and districts in advancing student success in math.

Educators, instructional coaches, administrators, regional offices of education, counselors, other education leaders and community partners are invited to participate in the listening tour.

Development of the numeracy plan began earlier this year with a statewide needs assessment survey and Numeracy Summit. More than 3,000 people, including educators, school leaders, and education community partners were involved in the process. It is modeled on the state’s nationally acclaimed Illinois Comprehensive Literacy Plan.

“Every student deserves the confidence that comes from strong math skills,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said in a news release. “Numeracy equips students to think critically, solve problems, and make informed decisions in daily life. The Comprehensive Numeracy Plan will give educators the evidence-based tools they need to help students succeed, and it will ensure that every child in Illinois has access to high-quality math instruction. We invite all educators to be a part of this effort — your voices will help shape a plan that truly meets the needs of Illinois students.”

The 2024 Illinois Report Card showed strong growth in math, but proficiency rates have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels and lag behind English language arts achievement by a significant margin. Since the adoption of new math learning standards in 2010, Illinois has not had a comprehensive statewide support system for math instruction, officials said.

The Comprehensive Numeracy Plan is expected to fill that gap. It will provide evidence-based instructional strategies to support all students in developing numeracy skills necessary for success in college and careers.

Listening sessions are scheduled for:

Oct. 22 — Northern Illinois University Naperville Campus, NIU Conference Center, 1120 E. Diehl Road, Naperville.

Nov. 4 — Virtual

Nov. 18 — ISBE Office, 555 W. Monroe St., Chicago

All sessions begin at 4 p.m. and attendees can register on Eventbrite.

The final numeracy plan will be presented to the state education board for approval by June 2026. For more information, visit the Illinois Numeracy Plan webpage.

