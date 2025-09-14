Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Son Kevin writes the column

Hi, this is Kevin. I’m Lovina’s youngest son. She calls me the baby, but I don’t like being called that. I decided to write the column while she is downstairs washing laundry. I’ve always wanted to get back into writing. It seems that every time I write, I quit after 20 pages, and that makes 20 pages of unfinished stories.

I’m currently writing a comedy book. I got the idea from reading “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” I still have yet to finish it. My goal is to write at least 15,000 words. I never thought I’d be a bookworm until I got into the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books, which is probably the only book I have ever finished.

Thank you all for the donations for my handicap buggy. I’m still saving up for it, but we are getting closer to being able to get it. Usually, my brother helps me in the buggy, but since I’m 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, that’s not easy. The buggy doors aren’t wide enough for me to try and wind my long legs in while also avoiding bumping my head.

A handicapped buggy will have a platform lift in the back and will pick up my whole scooter with me on it, and I can drive it in. So, a handicapped buggy will help me and those who help me. That sounds like a golden deal. Every time my brother picks me up, I’m saying “Don’t drop me” over and over, and luckily, he hasn’t yet. If I weren’t handicapped, I’d be picking my brother up instead or taking him down. Either one works.

My birthday was Sept. 2, and I had some of my friends over for a bonfire and hot dogs. A friend who I stay in contact with from Ohio came, and that made the night even better. My dog Hatchi kept trying to steal the hot dogs, but with me being a food lover, I didn’t let him.

I’m not ready for this cold weather and already can’t wait until warmer weather again. That way, I can go on more scooter rides. I’m already 20 – not a teenager who thinks he knows everything (just trying to quote mom’s words). Hee, hee!

Although I’m still single as a Pringle and that, my friends, is not a golden deal. Ha, ha! Well, maybe it’s for the better. The way I see it, I have family and friends and a nice home, and that’s all I need.

When I was younger, I always wanted a lot of things. Now I realize maybe I should just appreciate what I have. Getting older isn’t all that bad. Older or not, Christmas is still my favorite holiday. It makes winter something to look forward to. Plus, Christmas isn’t normal without snow outside.

Every time I fall off my scooter, I try to cover it up by saying I am catching a mouse or I was just dancing. Ha, ha. Mice are something I was never scared of, but some people climb on chairs, tables and whatnot to get away from them. I never understood how you can be scared of something like 100 times smaller than you.

I had grilled cheese for breakfast with homemade bread, bacon and eggs. I didn’t make it because, oh my, what a mess that would be. Mom made it because she is better at cooking than me. I should maybe take lessons from her. Ha, ha! One task I haven’t done yet is washing dishes. Mom always tries to get me to do it, but I always find excuses to get out of it. Truthfully, it would be hard for me to wash the dishes.

I will sign off now. Have a nice day, and God bless you!

Kevin and some of the children visit with the horses. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Fresh Fruit Cobbler

5 cups peaches or apples, peeled and sliced

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cinnamon

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (optional)

1 ½ cup flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Put peaches or apples in the bottom of a 9-by-13 baking dish. Mix sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon and sprinkle over fruit. Sprinkle nuts on top.

Mix dry ingredients. Add milk and butter. Spoon over the fruit mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes or until the top is browned.

It is good served warm with milk or topped with ice cream.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.