Guest column: Illinois delivers win for patients, first responders

In the final hours of its legislative session, the Illinois General Assembly took a big vote that got little attention at the time: Illinois state senators and representatives unanimously supported a bill to put patients and first responders first. With Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature, Illinois has taken a major step to protect individuals and families from the financial shock that too often follows a medical emergency. Beginning in 2027, ambulance patients across our state will have new safeguards that prevent a crisis from being compounded by unpaid medical bills.

For years, those of us in the ambulance industry have seen the toll of surprise bills. We have also seen the dedication of emergency medical professionals who show up every day to serve patients in their community. This legislation recognizes both realities: it offers patients peace of mind, and it ensures that ambulance service providers can keep focusing on saving lives.

Under the new law, insurers must cover all medically necessary ambulance services ordered within 12 hours. Out-of-pocket costs will be capped at either a patient’s emergency room copay or 10% of the recognized ambulance charge – whichever is lower, regardless of the ambulance provider’s network status. Patients will now be protected from receiving bills when insurance does not fully cover the cost of ambulance transportation. Now ambulance providers will receive the clear, standardized reimbursement rates outlined in the law. This simple, fair structure delivers predictability for patients, clarity for insurers, and sustainability for EMS providers.

Perhaps most crucially, the new law ensures that ambulance services receive fair compensation that reflects the true cost of care. For too long, EMS crews across Illinois have been forced to absorb the cost of care because insurers imposed arbitrary reimbursement rates. Those rates ignored the cost of highly trained personnel, specialized equipment, and the readiness required to respond at any moment. With this reform, Illinois is saying clearly that lifesaving work deserves fair support.

Change of this magnitude does not happen overnight. It took persistence, partnership, and leadership. Gov. Pritzker’s signature was vital, but so too was the commitment of lawmakers who listened to patients, providers, and communities. State Sen. Ram Villivalam, who championed the measure, deserves particular recognition for advancing a thoughtful, balanced solution to a problem that could touch any one of us on any day.

By enacting this law, Illinois has set an example for others across the country. It protects patients, supports first responders, reins in unfair insurance practices, and creates a sustainable path forward for ambulance providers that serve communities across the state. Most importantly, the bill makes a powerful statement: your life matters more than a profit margin.

When you call 911, your only concern should be the emergency at hand, not the bill that follows. Thanks to this legislation, that is now the reality in Illinois. As other states look for ways to safeguard patients and strengthen emergency care, Illinois has shown what is possible when leaders put people first.

• Kim Godden is vice president of Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service. Headquartered in Elmhurst, Superior has provided emergency medical transportation services to hospitals and communities for over 65 years. Godden also serves as president of the Illinois State Ambulance Association Board of Directors.