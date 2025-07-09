Toby Moore: Transform your dreams into action with applied faith

Everybody has dreams they wish they could accomplish. It could be to find the perfect job, an ideal partner or a beautiful home. Launching a business, scoring the game-winning shot, or maybe even standing on stage with the crowd roaring. Dreams are a part of being human, and we all know there’s a big difference between dreaming and doing. Between wishful thinking and what Napoleon Hill called “Applied Faith.”

He thought that most people have a passive hope when it comes to their dreams. They wish for better circumstances but never move toward them. They believe, sort of – but they don’t demonstrate that belief by taking action. It’s like saying you trust the parachute but still refusing to jump.

Those who achieve extraordinary results don’t just wish – they move. They practice applied faith. That means they believe so strongly in the outcome that they start living like it’s already on the way. That kind of faith doesn’t sit still. It works.

Hill thought that applied faith is not something you have or don’t have; it’s something you grow, like a muscle. So, how do you develop applied faith?

It starts here: have absolute belief in your definite purpose. Not a vague hope but a precise, focused goal that sets your soul on fire. Once you lock in a purpose that you’re passionate about, you’ll find it much easier to take the following steps.

Build a plan. Faith needs a blueprint. It requires a calendar, a checklist and a schedule. Applied faith isn’t just saying, “I know it’ll happen” – it’s saying, “Here’s how I’m making it happen.” Even small steps become acts of faith. Faith without a plan is just fantasy, but faith with a plan – that’s how dreams take form.

Next, you need to take immediate action despite uncertainties. Waiting for the perfect moment is wishful thinking because that moment never arrives. Move forward while the path is still foggy. Every step you take – even the wobbly ones – sends a message that you’re serious. Courage isn’t the absence of uncertainty; it’s the decision to act despite uncertainty.

You’re going to suffer defeats and setbacks, but even when the storm hits, keep going. That’s when the real test shows up – not when everything’s smooth, but when your plans hit a wall, when doors close and when nothing seems to be working. Most people quit there. But applied faith says, “This is just part of the process.” It doesn’t crumble under pressure – it doubles down.

Temporary defeat isn’t a failure. It’s feedback. It’s training. It’s proof that you’re on the field. Stay in the game, and your breakthrough will come.

It’s crucial to surround yourself with believers and supporters. Faith multiplies in the presence of people who see your vision, even when it’s just a seed. You don’t need a crowd, just a few who remind you of your capabilities. Doubters drain you. But believers? They lift you. Applied faith grows stronger in the company of good people.

Faith needs fuel. Read scripture or uplifting books. Watch videos of people who’ve walked through fire and come out shining. Listen to podcasts that keep the fire burning inside. Put quotes on your bathroom mirror. Fill your space with reminders that your dream is on the way. When doubt knocks, let inspiration answer the door.

Express gratitude as if success is already yours. Speak it out loud – daily, confidently – as if the breakthrough has already happened. Say things like, “I’m so thankful for the opportunities lining up for me right now,” or “It feels so good to be living in alignment with my calling.” Begin each morning with, “Thank you for letting me achieve my dream.”

Gratitude doesn’t wait for results – it calls them forward.

When you apply faith directly, something powerful happens – doubt disappears. Fear dissolves and transforms into courage. And the obstacles? They start to look like stepping stones.

Applied faith doesn’t sit around hoping things work out. It expects success and plans accordingly. It’s not blind optimism; it’s belief with a backbone.

The next time you catch yourself dreaming, turn that vision into a plan. Turn that plan into action. And back it all with unshakable faith – not the kind that waits for a miracle, but the kind that moves like the miracle’s already on its way.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.