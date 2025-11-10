Wonderful archival gifts make their way to the Polo Historical Society

A package came in the mail for the Polo Historical Society and Linda brought it over.

It had arrived from Ohio from the Powell family. In it were several things, including several badges worn by Joe Powell when he was Chief of Police for Polo and when he was Ogle County Sheriff. They are very old and unusual.

Joe Powell was born in 1902 and died Christmas Day in 1974. I remember him and his wife Mamie. She was the daughter of Fred and Ruth Nobel Hendrix. Ruth was the daughter of Charles Noble of the Waterbury family.

I am just in the process of putting the Waterbury family together for a program in the spring. So the envelope came at just the right time. Charles Noble was the grandson of John Waterbury, who came in 1836 to run the Underground Railroad.

Another interesting fact about Mamie was that she was the first woman bailiff at Ogle County Courthouse. We had just put a genealogy together of Charles Noble and both Joe and Mamie were part of that genealogy. It seems like everyone was part of the Waterbury family.

Another item in the package was a beaded piece of fabric. It was dated 1889; at the top and the bottom were the words: made by Mrs. SBDement. All of it has been done in beads and quite intricate. I knew right away who she was. Sarah Beech Waterbury Noble Dement was the daughter of John and Phoebe Waterbury. She came in 1836 with her parents to Buffalo Grove. They actually lived in Eagle Point. Her father came to run the UGRR.

Sarah married first Daniel D. Noble in 1837 and they had Charles in 1838. When Charles was six months old, his father died and Charles went to live with his grandparents, John and Phoebe Waterbury. He lived with them until he was 18 years old.

Sarah eventually remarried George D. Dement but not until 1845 and then they had seven more children. It was difficult for women to support children when their husbands died or deserted the family unit. It was not easy being a woman.

When I showed Linda the beaded piece, we decided to show this lovely piece to Steve Knie, who was connected to the Noble family. It was interesting because he has also a framed beaded piece hanging in his office. It was made by some of his relation in the Noble family. We will see about getting Sarah’s beaded piece framed.

Joe Powell’s badge’s and Sarah Waterbury Noble Dement’s lovely beaded piece are wonderful gifts to the Polo Historical Society.

Also on Saturday came some of Archie Diehl’s family with a walking stick of Dr. More. He was a physician and a minister at the same time. Dr. Walter Burns lived across the street from the More family. We have a book called “Scotch Thistles” written by Anne More. How great for the walking stick to be a part of the museum.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.