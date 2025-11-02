Polo Historical Society puts finishing touches on newspaper collection area

Time is marching right along and here we are to November and thinking about the holidays. Didn’t I just yesterday do stockings for my great-grandchildren?

But the air is a bit nippy and the trees are turning beautiful colors. I have already brought in a succulent plant that is touchy and I have others that will follow soon.

We are still reorganizing at the museum and utilizing our space better. When the Tri-County left the building many years ago they left behind several pieces of furniture. Now we are getting rid of extra desks and such and replacing them with better bookcases.

Up at the Dr. Burns House in the newspaper room is a beautiful antique slanted wooden piece of furniture for reading the big newspaper books. Since the newspaper books are now being brought to the museum, we want to bring this antique down to the museum. It will be put in the spot where we have had a big, bulky piece left by the Tri-County that held books. The books were low and hard to reach so we are replacing that piece with a large upright bookcase but in a better spot for viewing the books.

Kevin and I took all of the books from the old spot and placed them in a nice upright bookcase. We organized them better. The light is better and it will be easier to see what we have. In the old spot will go the slanted antique reading table from the Dr. Burns House. I can hardly wait to get the old wooden antique piece down to the museum. It will be cleaned with wood cleaner and should be very pretty in the museum. We soon will have all the old newspaper books moved also into new metal cabinets at the museum. So they will all be together in a new building.

Mike and Kevin have been busy moving, carrying, lifting, and sliding into place. The museum will take on a whole new look and we hope to have all done by the Polo Historical Society Christmas party that is coming up in December.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.