Obendorf: Fall is settling in around Ogle County, museum managing newspaper collection

Pam came north to spend the day and we headed to the Pines for breakfast. We began to notice the changing leaves and the beautiful colors of fall.

The Pines was very pretty and I was glad she had invited me for a drive through the park. Two men were trout fishing and they were not from around here. The last time I had seen anyone in the water was when two young men were swimming even though the signs say, “No Swimming.” I am not certain how successful the fishermen were but we could see the trout swimming in the shallow part.

After a delicious breakfast we drove to a lovely spot over the railroad where Pam took pictures of the changing leaves and the tracks. I remember the days when I always carried my camera with me but now everyone just uses their phone. How times have changed.

We came back to Polo and we visited the antique shop and made some purchases. Pam was pleased with what she found and I found a tin just right for putting some of my toffee in as a gift. Hard to believe that it is almost time to start making toffee for the holidays.

During the week I finished cutting off some of my flowers around my patio and I am glad I did because it is now a bit chilly for me to be out. Now all I need to do is bring in some of my plants that come in and I am set for cooler weather. That time is fast approaching.

Saturday the museum was busy again and once more we had a troop of Boy Scouts visit. They had visited several years ago and decided Saturday morning would be a better time to see things on the inside instead of setting up camp at the pines. I enjoyed showing them the museum and Aplington House.

They added many comments to historical things and that made me feel they are getting good training in their program. They were also very helpful in getting my walker up and down the steps at Aplington House. Someday we will have a handicapped ramp in back.

By afternoon Caroline arrived from Terre Haute, Indiana and we were ready to help her with some of her research. Kevin and Mike have been moving things around and bringing things down from the Dr. Burns House. We are bringing the big newspaper books to the museum so they will be in a better controlled system. They also need to be in metal.

Also in that same room that held all those newspaper books is a beautiful antique reading desk/table for usage with the big newspaper books. I always wanted to bring it down to the museum because it is a lovely piece of furniture. Kevin wants to bring it down also. So we will some way incorporate it into the museum.

We are working in ways to keep the museum interesting. Stop by to see what we are doing.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.