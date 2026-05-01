Senior dining group shows support for Flagg Township Museum’s 250th anniversary initiative

A group of local senior citizens that gathers weekly for dinner recently demonstrated support for local heritage by purchasing “We The People” 250th anniversary T-shirts, available exclusively through the Flagg Township Museum and made possible by a grant from the Rochelle Area Community Foundation.

The weekly dinner group, made up of longtime residents and friends, has been meeting to enjoy conversation, companionship and meals at local restaurants, supporting local eateries as well. Their latest outing, however, took on added significance as members coordinated the purchase of commemorative apparel celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

“We’ve always believed in supporting our community, and this was a fun way to do it together,” group member Sue Paulin said. “The museum does so much to preserve our local history, and we’re proud to contribute in a small way.”

The “We The People” T-shirts, custom made by 926 Crafted Apparel, a local business, are part of a limited-edition fundraising effort by the museum, designed to commemorate the nation’s milestone anniversary while raising funds to support exhibits, educational programs and preservation initiatives. By purchasing the shirts as a group, the seniors contributed financially and helped raise awareness of the campaign throughout the community.

Museum staff expressed appreciation for the group’s enthusiastic support.

“It’s inspiring to see community members come together like this,” Jan Devore, museum director, said. “Their involvement highlights the important role local residents play in keeping history alive.”

The senior dining group plans to continue weekly gatherings and encourages others in the community to visit the museum and take part in the anniversary celebration. For more information about the “We The People” 250th anniversary T-shirts or to support the museum, visitors are encouraged to stop by when the museum is open, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.