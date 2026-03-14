U of I Extension to offer free gardening program in Mt. Morris on March 25

The Ogle County Master Gardeners invite community members to grow their gardening knowledge through an educational program offered at the Mt. Morris Public Library in Mt. Morris. (Photo provided by Ogle Extension)

The Ogle County Master Gardeners invite community members to a free educational program offered on Wednesday, March 25, from 6-7 p.m. at the Mt. Morris Public Library.

The library is located at 105 S. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris. Space is limited. Reserve your spot by registering online at https://signup.com/go/DBbvfrz or call the library at 815-734-4927.

Are you interested in enhancing your cooking and baking skills? Growing fresh herbs at home is an easy and rewarding way to elevate everyday meals. During this session, Ogle County Master Gardeners will guide participants through the process of creating herb gardens, both indoors and outdoors. They will share great techniques for keeping those herbs growing year-round, along with recipes for using them in your kitchen. The program is open to all adults 18 years of age and older.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Program Coordinator Jan Saglier at 815‑544‑3710 or jsaglier@illinois.edu.