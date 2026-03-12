Grand opening of new therapy gym at Allure of Pinecrest in Mt. Morris is March 26

A new therapy gym for Allure of Pinecrest residents opens March 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

Allure of Pinecrest invites the public to a grand opening of its new therapy gym for Allure residents on Thursday, March 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Allure of Pinecrest.

Allure of Pinecrest is located at 414 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris.

The 2,000-square-foot space is the first major remodel since Pinecrest Terrace, the memory care unit, was added to the manor many years ago. The new therapy gym was formerly the east dining room, and then an activity room. It replaces the previous 280-square-foot rehabilitation area in the manor and the rehab services room in the Grove Community Center.

“Now we can comfortably offer group therapy,” Kris Carlson, director of rehabilitation, said of the new, larger space. Multiple residents can be treated simultaneously for physical, speech and occupational therapy.

“It’s more functional, more inviting and more competitive,” Jenna Schofield, administrator of Allure health care services, said. “It’s a more optimal experience.”

The new therapy gym has been renovated from floor to ceiling, featuring décor and ample sunshine. New state-of-the-art rehabilitative equipment includes recumbent bicycles, a treadmill and parallel bars for residents of the Manor and the Village (only). Rehabilitation services are not available to the public.

Learn more about Allure of Pinecrest at www.allurepinecrest.com.