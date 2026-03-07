Stillman Valley student earns Honorable Mention on IHSA All-State Academic Team

Stillman Valley High School senior Cale Kleinschmidt has earned a spot on the IHSA All-State Academic Team as an honorable mention. Less than 100 student athletes in the state are selected for the award.

Every IHSA member school was invited to nominate one female student and one male student to be a part of this prestigious team.

Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale after their seventh semester, have participated in at least two IHSA-sponsored sports or activities during each of the last two years of high school, and demonstrated outstanding citizenship. The nominations were evaluated by a committee of IHSA principals, athletic directors and activities directors.

“The students named to the IHSA All-State Academic Team embody what education-based athletics and activities are all about,” IHSA Assistant Executive Director Stacy Lambert said. “They have challenged themselves in the classroom, committed to their teams and organizations, and found ways to give back to their schools and communities. Excelling at such a high level in all of these areas requires discipline and heart, and we are incredibly proud to recognize them as representatives of the IHSA and the state of Illinois.”

Kleinschmidt has participated in football, baseball, chess and E-sports during his four years at SVHS, all while maintaining his grades.

“This honor highlights Cale’s exceptional ability to balance the demands of athletics while maintaining a high level of achievement in the classroom. His work ethic, discipline and commitment to both his teams and his academics truly set him apart,” SVHS Athletic Director Henry Robison said.