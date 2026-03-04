Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Ogle County News

Stillman Valley’s McCleary appointed to IHSA Student Advisory Committee

Casey McCleary

Casey McCleary (Photo provided by Stillman Valley High School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Stillman Valley High School sophomore student Casey McCleary has been appointed to the Illinois High School Association Student Advisory Committee.

The Student Advisory Committee is a group of students who participate in diverse interscholastic athletics and activities. The SAC promotes the sportsmanship and integrity ideals of the IHSA. They are focused on providing leadership and communication between participants, administrators and fans of IHSA activities.

The group meets four times a year at the IHSA office in Bloomington, an annual retreat in Bloomington and a biennial Student Leadership Conference in Peoria.

McCleary is a member of the football, baseball and math teams at Stillman Valley High School and will represent District 10.

Local NewsIHSASportsOgle CountyOgle County Front HeadlinesStillman ValleyEducation
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois