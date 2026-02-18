Westgerdes forms New Roots Farm Brokerage – Real Estate, Auctions and Management

Nick Westgerdes, an accredited farm manager (AFM), licensed real estate broker in Illinois and Wisconsin and Illinois auctioneer, recently announced the launch of New Roots Farm Brokerage, LLC. (Photo provided by Nick Westgerdes)

Nick Westgerdes of Rochelle, an accredited farm manager, licensed real estate broker in Illinois and Wisconsin and Illinois auctioneer, recently announced the launch of New Roots Farm Brokerage, LLC.

The new firm is dedicated to providing “Client Driven & Farm Focused” expertise in real estate brokerage, auctions, management and consultation services in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Westgerdes, who was farm-raised in Henry County, brings over 15 years of professional experience partnering with landowners, fiduciaries, investors, and farmers.

“My mission is simple: provide first-class client service and utilize my deep ag background to maximize and protect the value of farm property,” Westgerdes said. “New Roots is built on a foundation of professional knowledge and a commitment to clear communication, ensuring that clients are fully informed every step of the way.”

Westgerdes said New Roots Farm Brokerage specializes in a full spectrum of farm real estate, auction and management services:

Farm brokerage: As an Illinois designated managing broker, auctioneer and Wisconsin broker, he provides a thoughtful and factual approach to property sales and purchases, including developing and implementing straight-forward marketing plans.

Farm management: The firm offers hands-on professional management, focusing on sustainability, maximizing landowner income, providing timely and thorough reports, and establishing strong rapport with farm owners and operators.

Qualifications and professional leadership: His credentials include the Accredited Farm Manager designation by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, and he holds an FAA Part 107 drone license. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture science (crop and soil science major, conservation minor) from Western Illinois University and an associate degree (agriculture emphasis) from Black Hawk East College.

Westgerdes holds top leadership positions in professional organizations, including the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

For more information, contact Westgerdes directly at 815-570-1484, email nick@newrootsfarms.com, or visit his website at newrootsfarms.com.