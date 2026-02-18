U of I Extension offering Master Naturalist training in Oregon

The Illinois Master Naturalist Program connects residents with the natural world by training volunteers to share their talents, apply research‑based knowledge, and help protect Illinois’ diverse ecosystems. (Photo provided by U of I Extension)

Individuals who are passionate about nature, conservation and strengthening their communities are invited to apply for the Illinois Master Naturalist Program, now accepting registrations for its spring 2026 training cohort.

Pre‑registration is required by March 13. Contact Program Coordinator Connie Handel at cahandel@illinois.edu.

The Illinois Master Naturalist Program connects residents with the natural world by training volunteers to share their talents, apply research‑based knowledge, and help protect Illinois’ diverse ecosystems. Participants do not need to live in Ogle County to take part.

Master Naturalist training will be offered on Mondays, from 1 to 5 p.m., from March 30 through June 1 at the Kickapoo Mud Creek Nature Conservancy, 1919 N. Limekiln Road in Oregon.

There will also be a couple of Saturday field studies. Training is open to adults 18 and up. There is a $250 training fee. The in-person training program includes topics such as botany, climate, forestry, geology, mammals, birds, insects, prairies and urban and agricultural systems. To become a certified Master Naturalist, applicants must complete several additional steps, including an interview, background checks, an online child‑protection training and reference submissions.

Graduates of the program volunteer across a wide range of conservation and education efforts, including managing and restoring natural areas, guiding tours and educational talks, leading youth programs, promoting pollinator conservation, monitoring invasive species, and advocating for community environmental needs.

For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, call Handel at 815-758-8194.