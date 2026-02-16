Shaw Local

Ogle County News

Oregon Middle School band, choir students participate in Route 72 Solo, Ensemble contest

By Shaw Local News Network

Oregon sixth, seventh and eighth grade band and choir students participated in the 2026 Route 72 Solo and Ensemble Contest on Feb. 7 at Pecatonica High School.

Seventy students from Oregon performed 47 solos, duets, trios and quartets throughout the day.

Oregon received 38 first-place ratings, eight second-place ratings, and one third-place rating. With the 38 first-place ratings, one student, Kate Novis, received a perfect score on both her clarinet solo and vocal performances.

Many of the first-place performances will be featured at the 31st annual Band Extravaganza Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Black Hawk Center.

Oregon High School band and choir students will perform their solo/ensemble events March 7 at West Carroll High School all day.

