Byron’s Caleb Weekley of UW-Whitewater serving as student teacher

Caleb Weekley from Byron, who is studying music at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is representing the university as a student teacher during the spring 2026 semester.

Weekley, a student in UW-Whitewater’s College of Education and Professional Studies, is serving as a student teacher in the music programs at Deerfield High School/Middle School through the end of the school year.

A total of 156 UW-Whitewater students were placed in school districts around the region starting in January. Student teaching is the final activity before teacher candidates earn their degree and license.

UW-Whitewater will partner with 191 cooperating teachers across 118 schools in 71 districts over the course of the semester.